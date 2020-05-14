Sections
Home / Lucknow / Migrants protest, take to streets in Moradabad

Migrants protest, take to streets in Moradabad

The migrant workers, mostly associated with the brass industry and hotels, said that they were rendered jobless after the lockdown was imposed and had been demanding the district administration to make arrangements to send them back home.

Updated: May 14, 2020 12:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bareilly

The Moradabad police stopped the workers and made them sit on the road maintaining a safe distance and assured them that their demands would be met. (PTI Photo)

Hundreds of migrant workers flouted the lockdown and took to the streets with their belongings, in Moradabad, on Wednesday, demanding that they be sent home to Bihar. Seeing a large number of migrant workers coming out of the Galshaheed area — a hotspot — administration officials swung into action and rushed additional city magistrate Rajesh Kumar to the spot to pacify them.

The Moradabad police stopped the workers and made them sit on the road maintaining a safe distance and assured them that their demands would be met.

“We have no money or food. All we want is to go back home,” said Ishtiyaq, a migrant labourer.

The migrant workers, mostly associated with the brass industry and hotels, said that they were rendered jobless after the lockdown was imposed and had been demanding the district administration to make arrangements to send them back home.



The district administration officials told them that they were awaiting a nod from the Bihar government and would make travel arrangements for them once the permission was granted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 12:32 IST
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
May 14, 2020 12:05 IST
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
May 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Covid-19 updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meet over coronavirus
May 14, 2020 12:30 IST

latest news

Short-term goals: Rohit Sharma’s mantra for success
May 14, 2020 12:50 IST
This clip of a boy copying his older brother is too cute, even Big B agrees
May 14, 2020 12:50 IST
UP: BJP deploys cadre to help migrants
May 14, 2020 12:49 IST
Faf suggests isolation for players before & after T20 WC
May 14, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.