Sections
Home / Lucknow / ‘Minor improvement’ in MP Guv Lalji Tandon’s condition, says hospital

‘Minor improvement’ in MP Guv Lalji Tandon’s condition, says hospital

Lalji Tandon (85), was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:36 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

Lalji Tandon (85), was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 (ANI File photo)

There is a slight improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon but he is still on the ventilator, hospital officials said on Friday.

“There has been a very minor improvement in the condition of the Madhya Pradesh governor but he is still on the ventilator. His condition continues to be serious but under control,” Medanta Hospital Director, Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.  A team of specialist doctors is continuously keeping a watch on him, Kapoor said. The director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) R K Dhiman, specialist doctors of the King George’s Medical University are being consulted for the treatment of Tandon, Kapoor said.

Tandon (85), was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Pakistan got it totally wrong’: Waqar Younis on loss to India in 2019 WC
Jun 19, 2020 13:18 IST
Beware of fake recruitment notice being circulated in our name: India Post
Jun 19, 2020 13:16 IST
MHA caps rates at private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment in Delhi
Jun 19, 2020 13:14 IST
‘Sushant Singh Rajput had 3-4 projects in hand,’ says Kamal Jain
Jun 19, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.