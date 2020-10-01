Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / Minor raped at Azamgarh village in Uttar Pradesh, accused arrested

Minor raped at Azamgarh village in Uttar Pradesh, accused arrested

The ‘rape’ survivor has been sent for medical examination.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 07:57 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Varanasi

The recent case has been reported from UP when the brutal gang rape case from Hathras has sparked widespread protests and calls for justice. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

An eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in a village in Jiyanpur police station area on Wednesday, police said, and added that the accused has been arrested.

The accused was well-known to the family of the survivor and used to visit her house frequently. On Wednesday, he coaxed her to accompany him outside, where the incident took place, said Azamgarh’s superintendent of police, Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Singh said that the girl informed her parents after she was dropped home by the boy following which her mother filed a complaint at Jiyanpur police station. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and he has been arrested.

Singh said that the girl has been sent for medical examination and further investigation in the case is on.

Also Read: Hathras cops cremate rape victim by stealth

The incident comes when security of women in Uttar Pradesh is under spotlight following the brutal gang-rape of woman in a village in the state’s Hathras district two weeks ago. The woman died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

Political parties and activists and rights bodies have questioned the law and order situation in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Oct 01, 2020 06:36 IST
Superspreaders led to 60% Covid-19 cases: Study
Oct 01, 2020 06:20 IST
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, dies; two arrested
Oct 01, 2020 08:21 IST
Covid-19: Delhi’s recent serological survey shows drop in antibodies
Oct 01, 2020 06:19 IST

latest news

Behind precision yorkers, T Natarajan’s story of grit
Oct 01, 2020 08:16 IST
Hathras gang-rape: NHRC issues notice to UP govt, state police chief
Oct 01, 2020 08:16 IST
Priyanka Chopra shares frustration on Hathras gang-rape
Oct 01, 2020 08:09 IST
Riot police stationed in Hong Kong as China observes National Day
Oct 01, 2020 08:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.