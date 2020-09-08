Mob lynches man in police presence in UP

The bodies of both the man and Sudhir Singh have been sent for a post-mortem examination. (HT file photo for representation)

An angry mob beat a man to death at a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Monday after he allegedly shot and killed a teacher, the police said. The lynching took place in the presence of policemen who arrived at the scene after the teacher’s murder.

A video clip on social media showed policemen in riot gear failing to stop about 30 people from beating the man with sticks. The motive for the teacher’s murder is yet to be established, the police said.

“The incident occurred at Rampur Bagra village under Tariya Sujan police station. The accused was beaten severely by a violent mob before he could be rescued by the police team that reached there,” Kushinagar’s superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Mishra said . “The team took him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

According to the police, the man reached the house of a resident of the area, Sudhir Singh, on a scooter at around 8am and claimed to be a friend of his elder brother. Singh was a teacher at a government school in Bihar, according to locals. The man was asked to wait inside the house by family members because Singh was having a bath.

“He waited for him (Singh) and had tea. As soon as Singh came out, he shot him dead,” the SP said.

“The man tried to run out of the house after killing Sudhir Singh, but he saw people from the neighbourhood gathering outside. So, he went inside and climbed onto the roof. He fired a few shots with his pistol to scare away the crowd. Our police team reached the spot within a few minutes. While they were trying to apprehend him, the crowd turned violent and started attacking him, which resulted in his death,” the Kushinagar SP said.

Tariya Sujan station house officer (SHO) Harendra Mishra said the man was aged around 25 and his brother told the police over the phone that his name was Aryaman Yadav, a resident of Nanda Nagar Dargahi in Gorakhpur district. The pistol used by him in the crime has been recovered, the SHO added.

The bodies of both the man and Sudhir Singh have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The police registered a complaint in the matter. A first information report (FIR) of murder was lodged by Singh’s family, the police said.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)