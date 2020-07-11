Sections
Home / Lucknow / Moderate showers across UP, forecast for more rain in coming days

Moderate showers across UP, forecast for more rain in coming days

Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern UP while heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places across the state, according to IMD.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Lucknow

According to IMD, moderate rain along with thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Moderate rain along with thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological department said.

According to the department, heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over eastern UP while heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places across the state.

Thunderstorm and lightning were seen at few places in eastern parts of the state and at isolated places in the western region.

The forecast for July 12 is on similar lines.



Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western parts of the state on Sunday.

For Monday and Tuesday, rain/thundershower is very likely at most places over eastern UP and at many places over western UP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rudrendra Tandon is India’s next envoy to Afghanistan, Vikram Doraiswami to move to Dhaka
Jul 11, 2020 16:07 IST
Moderate showers across UP, forecast for more rain in coming days
Jul 11, 2020 16:05 IST
Proactive screening helped curb Dharavi’s coronavirus spread, says BMC
Jul 11, 2020 16:05 IST
Recovered cases of Covid-19 outnumber active patients by over 2 lakh: Govt
Jul 11, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.