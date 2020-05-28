Modi 2.0, year one: BJP to hold six virtual rallies in UP

Sections
To mark one year of Modi 2.0, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned six virtual rallies in Uttar Pradesh that it hopes to launch from May 30.

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

The party has divided the state in six regions and a virtual rally is expected to be held in each of them.

The UP government has banned public gatherings in the state till June 30 to check the spread of coronavirus and the virtual rallies, in which the party leaders would address masses through video conferencing and on social media and other ways, is seen as a strategy by the party to connect with the masses.



These rallies would be backed up by a mass digital contact campaign for which the party would set up Whatsapp groups having prominent people of the state through whom it would spread Modi government’s achievements, its handling of Covid-19 crisis in particular, among the masses, party leaders said after a meeting held through video conferencing at the UP BJP office on Wednesday.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said the party would carry out its outreach campaign while following the lockdown restrictions and social distancing protocols.

BJP chief JP Nadda would also address cadres on Facebook. The party cadres would also distribute face covers and sanitisers as part of the campaign.

“From striking down triple talaq, ending article 370 in Kashmir, helping carve a separate identity for Ladakh and the end to years of wait for construction of Ram temple, the beginning of Modi’s 2.0 is full of achievements,” the BJP leaders said.

The BJP’s various frontal organisations and wings like its Muslim wing, women’s wing, SC/ST and OBC wings would also connect with the cadres and masses through video conferencing even as party’s booth level cadres would distribute Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to the people. “Barring hotspots and containment zones, party cadres would also visit homes, but care would be taken to maintain social distancing and cadres wearing masks,” said UP BJP leader Manish Dixit.

