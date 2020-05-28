Sections
Home / Lucknow / More dead bats found in Gorakhpur

More dead bats found in Gorakhpur

Hundreds of bats were found dead in a mango orchard in Belghat for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Gorakhpur

The mango orchard was filled with pungent smell of the bat carcasses that were strewn all across and dogs were spotted eating some of the dead bats. (HT Photo)

Hundreds of bats were found dead in a mango orchard in Belghat for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Besides, dead bats were also recovered from Gola village.

The mango orchard was filled with pungent smell of the bat carcasses that were strewn all across and dogs were spotted eating some of the dead bats. The dead winged mammals were later buried by locals.

Some locals had also arranged for water pots at the orchard as some officials had suggested that the bats might have been dying out of thirst and heat stroke.



“The bats are dying continuously and today hundreds of more bats were found dead .We have informed authorities about it,” Dhruv Narayan, the orchard owner said.

Divisional Forest officer (DFO) Avinash Kumar who took stock of the area said, “We were informed today about fresh deaths of bats but the condition of carcasses suggest that the deaths might have happened 24 to 36 hours before. They might have died on trees and dropped on ground later.”

The post mortem report of bats is still awaited from Indian Veterinary Institute (IVRI) Bareilly. “The exact cause of deaths can be cleared once the report comes,” he said.

“Rare White Nose Syndrome could be possible reason behind the deaths of bats who feed on flower nector, fruits and insects, said Dr PH Pathak, professor, department of zoology at DDU Gorakhpur University.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bright spark for PSPCL as Centre removes ‘washed coal’ condition
May 28, 2020 01:19 IST
84-year grandma a lockdown star with soulful singing of Punjabi folk song
May 28, 2020 01:14 IST
Covid-19 toll may go up as hospital reports 53 previous deaths
May 28, 2020 01:15 IST
Covid-19 fallout: Amritsar tourism & hospitality industry stares at uncertainty
May 28, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.