More dead bats found in Gorakhpur

Hundreds of bats were found dead in a mango orchard in Belghat for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Besides, dead bats were also recovered from Gola village.

The mango orchard was filled with pungent smell of the bat carcasses that were strewn all across and dogs were spotted eating some of the dead bats. The dead winged mammals were later buried by locals.

Some locals had also arranged for water pots at the orchard as some officials had suggested that the bats might have been dying out of thirst and heat stroke.

“The bats are dying continuously and today hundreds of more bats were found dead .We have informed authorities about it,” Dhruv Narayan, the orchard owner said.

Divisional Forest officer (DFO) Avinash Kumar who took stock of the area said, “We were informed today about fresh deaths of bats but the condition of carcasses suggest that the deaths might have happened 24 to 36 hours before. They might have died on trees and dropped on ground later.”

The post mortem report of bats is still awaited from Indian Veterinary Institute (IVRI) Bareilly. “The exact cause of deaths can be cleared once the report comes,” he said.

“Rare White Nose Syndrome could be possible reason behind the deaths of bats who feed on flower nector, fruits and insects, said Dr PH Pathak, professor, department of zoology at DDU Gorakhpur University.