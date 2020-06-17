Sections
Home / Lucknow / MP Guv put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital

MP Guv put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the governor’s health.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:26 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. (ANI file photo)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has been put on a support system and his condition is “serious but under control”, hospital officials said on Wednesday. “He (Tandon) is on support system. He is not deteriorating. We all are praying he should come out. His condition is serious, but under control,” Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited the hospital and enquired about the well being of Tandon and wished him a speedy recovery, the UP Raj Bhavan said in a statement here.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the governor’s health.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As work has moved home, so has harassment
Jun 17, 2020 17:03 IST
More work to be done to tackle discrimination, says UK PM Johnson
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
Mohit Sehgal reveals, a producer tried to buy him by offering a new show
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Expansion of health infra should be India’s top priority amid increase in Covid cases, says PM and all the latest news
Jun 17, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.