Muradnagar roof collapse- Yogi Adityanath orders recovery from those responsible

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the action taken in the Muradnagar crematorium roof collapse tragedy should set an example for the state. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the recovery of the loss to the state exchequer and the government compensation, paid to the families bereaved in Muradnagar crematorium roof collapse that killed at least 25 persons on January 3, from the persons responsible for the tragedy including the engineers and the contractor. This is the first time that such a step has been taken, said a state government statement.

Till Tuesday, five suspects including the prime suspect were arrested. The Ghaziabad police have arrested Niharika Singh, executive officer of Muradnagar Nagar Palika, besides CP Singh, a junior engineer and Ashish Kumar, a supervisor, as well as the prime suspect, contractor Ajay Tyagi. His alleged accomplice Sanjay Garg, who is a contractor of another private firm, was also arrested.

Yogi also warned that in case the construction quality of any government project was found to be sub-standard anywhere in the state, the district magistrate and divisional commissioner will face the music along with contractors and engineers.

Yogi also said that a task force had already been constituted to check the quality of construction works carried out by the government departments in every district. It would conduct surprise checks of all construction works in projects with costs exceeding Rs 50 lakh.

The chief minister also instructed officers to conduct surprise quality checks on every major project thrice at three different stages and document it. He also cautioned officials against any laxity and said the most stringent punishment will be handed out to those failing to meet quality standards in construction.

The chief minister asked officials of the urban development department to stick to quality norms and guidelines. He said if quality of work was found to be sub-standard, then the contractors, engineers as well as the responsible administrative officers should be prepared to face action taken by the state government.

The CM ordered action under NSA against those responsible for the Muradnagar incident.

He said the strictest action should be taken in the case to make an example for the rest of Uttar Pradesh.

The CM also sought an explanation from the commissioner and the district magistrate in the matter.

Yogi instructed officials to provide an assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Muradnagar tragedy. The CM also asked officers to provide houses to homeless dependents of the victims.