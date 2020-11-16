Murder leads to communal tension in Kanpur area, 5 arrested

The victim was first taken to the nearest hospital and then referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where he died, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tempers ran high in Wazidpur area of Kanpur’s leather belt of Jajmau on Monday, a day after the murder of a 25-year-old man in a petty fight led to a clash between members of two communities here on Sunday night.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life in Kanpur’s Wazidpur and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

“Chief Minister @myogiadityanath expressed grief over the incident which took place yesterday under Chakeri police station in Kanpur and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office tweeted, according to the news agency ANI.

Protestors put up a road blockade with the body of the victim on Monday, refusing to relent for several hours as they blamed the local police for siding with the accused.

Officials had a tough time pacifying the protestors who later agreed and cremated the body at Sidhnath Ghat amid heavy security.

The police arrested five people and the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, superintendent of police, Kanpur-East.

More people were being identified and security had been beefed up further, he said.

Members of two communities clashed late Sunday night following a petty fight between one Aman and Pintu Nishad in Wazidpur.

Aman and his friends allegedly assaulted Pintu over a trivial matter, inflicting serious injuries on him. He was first taken to the nearest hospital and then referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where he died.

His death caused tension and the people from the two communities fought a pitched battle and resorted to heavy brick-batting. Two people were hurt in the violence, according to the police, but the locals said the number of those injured was more than 15.

Later, the police arrested Mohd Mohsin, Sarfaraz Alam, Meraj and Anjum. They were charged with murder and violence in the FIR. One more person identified as Lal was also arrested by the Chakeri police. Lal is brother of a criminal Raja Bookie.

In other developments, Jajmau police post incharge Anurag Singh and constable Rajveer were removed. Constables with the UP 112 emergency response service would face an inquiry.

But locals became enraged after the autopsy was completed and the body was handed over to the family members. They took the body to Wazidpur where they put up a road block, accusing the police of being soft on the accused.

They alleged that though prompt information was given, the police did not make proper arrangements and allowed the people to assemble in a surcharged atmosphere.

“The situation is now under control,” the SP East added, according to ANI.

The news agency PTI reported that police personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed in large numbers to keep a tab on the situation.

Senior state cabinet minister Satish Mahana met the family members of the victim and assured them of strict action against troublemakers.