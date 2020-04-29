Muslim vendor rebuked in Lucknow: Another BJP MLA, same story

A day after a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera urging people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, another BJP lawmaker rebuked a vegetable vendor on coming to know of his Muslim identity.

Brajbhushan Rajput, MLA from Charkhari, in Mahoba, also warned the vendor to not sell vegetables in the area despite the fact that the BJP served a showcause notice to Suresh Tiwari, its MLA from Barhaj constituency in Deoria for a similar behaviour.

The incident took place in Vishal Khand area of Gomti Nagar where Rajput lives.

“None is allowed to play with Hindu sentiments. I asked for the vendor’s name but he lied. I asked for their identity card which too wasn’t provided. There have been reports of Muslim vendors spitting on fruits and vegetables to spread coronavirus. Naturally there is fear. What is the need for Muslims to cite Hindu names?” the Charkhari MLA said.

Asked about the need to ask vendor’s name, the MLA appeared unrepentant and continued to play up the fact that the vendor tried to hide his identity.

Udit Rajput, the MLA’s cousin and his assembly representative, felt the entire incident was being blown out of proportion.

“Many vegetable vendors were found to be infected with coronavirus and had infected others. Also, there have been videos of many Muslim vendors spitting on fruits and vegetables. We need to be cautious and in a democratic country one is free to decide from whom to buy,” he said.

“The vegetable vendor, an elderly person, fumbled when asked for his name. He initially said he was Rajkumar but when the MLA asked in a stern voice, he said he was Habibur Rehman. That’s when the doubt arose,” he said.

The BJP had on Tuesday served showcause notices to two of its UP MLAs – Suresh Tiwari, the lawmaker from Barhaj, for a video urging people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors and to Shyam Prakash, the lawmaker from Gopamau (reserved) assembly segment for asking refund of the amount he gave from his MLA fund and for levelling corruption charges against Hardoi health authorities in purchase of medical equipment.

“Our national president had clarified that immediate action will be taken against BJP members who say anything like this. State chief too took immediate action against them. No one has the right to say anything which divides the society,” said BJP leader and UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

“These are part of a carefully thought out strategy to polarise the society even further. For BJP politics comes first even during coronavirus pandemic,” Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh said.