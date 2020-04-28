Muslim woman donates blood to Hindu patient after first ‘roza’

Twenty nine-year-old Alisha Khan displayed a rare show of humanity and brotherhood, when soon after her first ‘roza’ (fast during Ramzan) she decided to donate blood to Vijay Rastogi, one she hardly knew.

On Saturday, Jaspal Singh Pali who runs an NGO, under the aegis of Shahid Bhagat Singh Nishwarth Seva Samiti, to help those in urgent need for blood approached her.

She was well-aware that her ‘O-negative’ blood group was rare to find, so without paying even a little attention towards the identity of the person, she told Jaspal to just wait till she is done fasting. And just as promised, immediately after completing her fast she reached the district hospital herself.

Tripti Awasthi, a social activist said, “Vijay Rastogi, an inverter-battery shop owner was suffering from serious liver infection since long. A few days back his condition deteriorated with a sharp decline in hemoglobin level. The doctor advised his family members to arrange for blood at the earliest but despite several efforts at various blood banks in Kheri, they couldn’t get ‘O negative’ blood.”

They then approached Jaspal, and also posted on social media, requesting people with the same blood group to help. Jaspal said when he came to know about the requirement he looked at the list of blood donors with him and found Alisha with the desired blood group.

“When I talked to her and told her about the situation she readily agreed. She was rather happy that her blood was going to help a person in the holy ramzan month.” Rastogi’s family members were all praise for Alisha Khan and expressed immense gratitude.

DEO KANT PANDEY