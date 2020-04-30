Sections
Home / Lucknow / Muslims take out Hindu man’s funeral procession in Meerut

Muslims take out Hindu man’s funeral procession in Meerut

Muslims set an example of communal harmony in Shahpeer Gate area of old city when they carried out the funeral procession of their Hindu neighbour who died of a prolonged illness on Tuesday.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:35 IST

By S Raju/ Utkarsha Tyagi, Hindustan Times Meerut

Ramesh’s relatives could not come due to lockdown and that’s when his Muslim neighbours stepped in.

Muslims set an example of communal harmony in Shahpeer Gate area of old Meerut when they carried out the funeral procession of their Hindu neighbour who died of a prolonged illness on Tuesday.

Ramesh Mathur, 65, a caretaker of ‘Kayasth Dharamshala’ (lodge) in Shahpeer Gate area died of a disease he was suffering from a long time.

Ramesh’s eldest son Komal Mathur was stuck up in Delhi due to lockdown while he lived in lodge with his other son Chandramouli Mathur.

Ramesh’s relatives could not come due to lockdown and that’s when his Muslim neighbours stepped in.



“None of Ramesh’s relatives could come due to lockdown. His elder son was stuck up in Delhi and his younger son, Chandramouli, couldn’t carry out the funeral arrangements and procession alone. Since we have been neighbours for long we decided to help arrange for final rites,” said Hifazzur Rehman, Ramesh’s neighbor.

The Muslim neighbours first helped the son of the deceased prepare the bier and later took part in the funeral procession while maintaining social distancing.

“Here we are living and helping each other since many years. Even our ancestors were living here with unity and harmony since 100 years,” said another neighbour Kriti Bhushan.

“Muslim men brought mortal remains of a Hindu for cremation and made sure that last rites were performed as per Hindu traditions,” said Ramesh Sharma, the priest at Surajkund cremation ground.

This is the second occasion when Muslims took out the funeral procession of a Hindu man after his relatives failed to reach for the last rites.

On March 28 after the death of Ravi Shankar, 40, who died due to cancer in Anand Vihar colony of Bulandshahr, Muslims came forward and helped family with last rites. In fact, they not only participated in the funeral procession but also chanted ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ (Lord’s name is eternal) in keeping with the Hindu tradition.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Apr 30, 2020 00:11 IST
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Apr 29, 2020 22:55 IST
His nomination stuck with Guv, Thackeray sends a distress message to PM
Apr 30, 2020 01:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Nine fresh cases take Chandigarh count to 68
Apr 30, 2020 01:51 IST
A tribute to Irrfan Khan
Apr 30, 2020 01:07 IST
Rishi Kapoor admitted to city hospital
Apr 30, 2020 00:59 IST
Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir says he is not well
Apr 30, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.