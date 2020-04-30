Muslims take out Hindu man’s funeral procession in Meerut

Ramesh’s relatives could not come due to lockdown and that’s when his Muslim neighbours stepped in.

Muslims set an example of communal harmony in Shahpeer Gate area of old Meerut when they carried out the funeral procession of their Hindu neighbour who died of a prolonged illness on Tuesday.

Ramesh Mathur, 65, a caretaker of ‘Kayasth Dharamshala’ (lodge) in Shahpeer Gate area died of a disease he was suffering from a long time.

Ramesh’s eldest son Komal Mathur was stuck up in Delhi due to lockdown while he lived in lodge with his other son Chandramouli Mathur.

Ramesh’s relatives could not come due to lockdown and that’s when his Muslim neighbours stepped in.

“None of Ramesh’s relatives could come due to lockdown. His elder son was stuck up in Delhi and his younger son, Chandramouli, couldn’t carry out the funeral arrangements and procession alone. Since we have been neighbours for long we decided to help arrange for final rites,” said Hifazzur Rehman, Ramesh’s neighbor.

The Muslim neighbours first helped the son of the deceased prepare the bier and later took part in the funeral procession while maintaining social distancing.

“Here we are living and helping each other since many years. Even our ancestors were living here with unity and harmony since 100 years,” said another neighbour Kriti Bhushan.

“Muslim men brought mortal remains of a Hindu for cremation and made sure that last rites were performed as per Hindu traditions,” said Ramesh Sharma, the priest at Surajkund cremation ground.

This is the second occasion when Muslims took out the funeral procession of a Hindu man after his relatives failed to reach for the last rites.

On March 28 after the death of Ravi Shankar, 40, who died due to cancer in Anand Vihar colony of Bulandshahr, Muslims came forward and helped family with last rites. In fact, they not only participated in the funeral procession but also chanted ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ (Lord’s name is eternal) in keeping with the Hindu tradition.