Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Nearly 21 lakh people have returned to UP, over 13.54 lakh of them in special trains: Govt

Nearly 21 lakh people have returned to UP, over 13.54 lakh of them in special trains: Govt

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said overall nearly 21 lakh people have arrived in the state in trains, buses and other means.

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

The senior official also said challans have been issued against 5,298 persons for not wearing masks, while over 18,200 two-wheeler owners have been fined after the vehicles were caught with more than one rider. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said over 13.54 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the state in 1,018 special trains since the services began earlier this month and monitoring teams are ensuring they strictly follow home quarantine.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said overall nearly 21 lakh people have arrived in the state in trains, buses and other means.

“On Saturday and Sunday, 178 trains are expected to come to the state,” he added.

Authorities have collected the data on the returnees.



“A paper slip will be pasted on their houses, with complete details. The nigrani samitis (monitoring committees) will keep a watch on them, and ensure they strictly follow home quarantine,” Awasthi said.

Awasthi said there are 52 stations in UP where special trains have stoppages.

In Varanasi, two stations — Cantonment and Madhuadih — have been identified for special trains.

“For the first time, a (special) train is coming to Pilibhit. UP government is bringing migrant labourers and workers free of cost. No one has to pay any charge for any train coming to UP,” he said.

The senior official also said challans have been issued against 5,298 persons for not wearing masks, while over 18,200 two-wheeler owners have been fined after the vehicles were caught with more than one rider.

“Of the 5,298 persons against whom challans have been issued, 1,461 are from Lucknow and 1,306 from Varanasi. The cost of a mask is between Rs 5 and Rs 10; instead of paying fine, people should purchase mask,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fourth Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, positive cases tally touches 350
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
74% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported in May
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
Kerala will be able to survive any crisis after Covid-19: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
May 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts
May 23, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.