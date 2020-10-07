New Agra-Lucknow e-way toll collector to pay 82% more to UP government

The new firm will pay UP government Rs 402.39 crore for toll collection in the first year of its two year contract, said UPEIDA officials. (HT Photo/Representative use)

A new agency has been selected for toll tax collection on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway following the Uttar Pradesh cabinet’s approval.

M/s Sahakar Global Limited has been selected through a tender for tax collection at two main toll plazas and 15 ramp plazas set up on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The company will deploy five ambulances and 10 patrolling vehicles on the expressway, said a spokesperson of the U.P. Expressways Industrial Development Authority or UPEIDA.

Seven toll agencies participated in the tender process and submitted higher bids than Rs 274 crore—the reserve amount for toll collection fixed by UPEIDA. Among the seven bidders, the highest amount of Rs 402.39 crore worth of toll collection was committed by Sahakar Global Limited, following which, the council of ministers gave its approval to the company.

The company has been given the tender on the basis of the decision taken by the tender evaluation committee and secretary committee in the meetings held in September. The company will pay UPEIDA Rs 402.39 crore in the first year and a 10% hike will be affected in the second year. In comparison to the company selected in 2018, the new firm will make 82% more payment to the state government.

The company will operate and collect toll tax at two main and 15 ramp plazas for two years that can be extended by a maximum of six months, the spokesperson said.

Also Read: Jewar airport: Yamuna airport body signs agreement with Zurich enterprise in Greater Noida

Bank consortium for expressway project

Punjab National Bank will lead the consortium of banks to be formed for funding the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project. Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra will also be part of the consortium. PNB, which has approved a loan of Rs 750 crore for the project, will lead the consortium.

Also Read: Yogi alleges opposition propaganda against UP govt, gives cadres a task

Construction work for Gorakhpur Link Expressway is continuing at a rapid pace, said officials. 13.47% soil work and 73.56% CNG work has been completed, they claimed. The expressway will start from Jaitpur in Gorakhpur and end in Azamgarh on the Purvanchal Expressway. The 91.352 km long expressway would benefit people in Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh.