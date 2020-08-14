Nigrani samities to keep eye on Covid-19 patients in Lucknow localities’

To check the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, district administration has formed around 140 nigrani samities to keep track of Covid patients who are under home quarantine and home isolation.

Officials with the district administration said the move aimed to ensure effectiveness of home isolation and home quarantine. The move is said to be an outcome of the UP government’s orders directing district administration to strengthen up the front line facilities in order to contain the deadly virus outbreak.

“We have constituted around 140 nigrani samities to keep a watch on the Covid-19 patients under home isolation or home quarantine. The samities that would also be backed by the local police station would keep a watch on the patients at the locality level,” said Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, Lucknow. The samities comprise local corporator and volunteers, said Meshram. “The samities will ensure that in case of home isolation, the patient remains at home for 10 days in isolation. Also, the samities would ensure that the person who is home quarantined stays indoors for 7 days,” he added. He further said in case the patient is found roaming , the samities will ensure that he/she is admitted to the Covid Care Centre with the help of local police .