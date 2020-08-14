Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Nigrani samities to keep eye on Covid-19 patients in Lucknow localities’

Nigrani samities to keep eye on Covid-19 patients in Lucknow localities’

Officials with the district administration said the move aimed to ensure effectiveness of home isolation and home quarantine.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Streets empty and shops closed in Aminabad during a weekend lockdown in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)

To check the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, district administration has formed around 140 nigrani samities to keep track of Covid patients who are under home quarantine and home isolation.

Officials with the district administration said the move aimed to ensure effectiveness of home isolation and home quarantine. The move is said to be an outcome of the UP government’s orders directing district administration to strengthen up the front line facilities in order to contain the deadly virus outbreak.

“We have constituted around 140 nigrani samities to keep a watch on the Covid-19 patients under home isolation or home quarantine. The samities that would also be backed by the local police station would keep a watch on the patients at the locality level,” said Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, Lucknow. The samities comprise local corporator and volunteers, said Meshram. “The samities will ensure that in case of home isolation, the patient remains at home for 10 days in isolation. Also, the samities would ensure that the person who is home quarantined stays indoors for 7 days,” he added. He further said in case the patient is found roaming , the samities will ensure that he/she is admitted to the Covid Care Centre with the help of local police .

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune Police shares advisory post on the ‘siyappa’ caused by fake news
Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Rajasthan
Aug 14, 2020 14:47 IST
Tamannaah on social media toxicity: I don’t understand why so much hate?
Aug 14, 2020 14:45 IST
Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 74.90 against US dollar
Aug 14, 2020 14:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.