Sections
Home / Lucknow / No entrance exam for PG admission to Rajju Bhaiya varsity

No entrance exam for PG admission to Rajju Bhaiya varsity

The Prayagraj-based university is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has 321 affiliated colleges in Prayagraj, 71 in Kaushambi, 72 in Fatehpur and 146 in Pratapgarh districts.

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

The university officials have instead decided to admit students on the basis of the merit list of applicant students, this time. (Representative image)

The Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj, has decided not to conduct any entrance exams for admissions to its various post-graduate courses for the 2020-21 academic session, in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the restrictions in place, officials said. The university officials have instead decided to admit students on the basis of the merit list of applicant students, this time. New admissions will be carried out from the third week of July and officials of affiliated colleges, offering under-graduate courses, have been instructed to also carry out admissions at their level.

The Prayagraj-based university is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has 321 affiliated colleges in Prayagraj, 71 in Kaushambi, 72 in Fatehpur and 146 in Pratapgarh districts.

University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava said that the decision not to conduct admission exams has been taken keeping in mind the present situation and for the benefit of common students. She said officials of affiliated colleges have been instructed to begin admission process at their level, while the university, which offers only PG courses, has decided to admit students on the basis of merit for all its 11 PG programmes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Islamabad HC asks govt to shift all animals in the zoo to sanctuaries within a month
May 22, 2020 12:34 IST
Gold, silver prices rise today after yesterday’s slump
May 22, 2020 12:28 IST
Bonds rally after RBI announces emergency rate cut
May 22, 2020 12:29 IST
2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana
May 22, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.