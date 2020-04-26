‘No FIR against employer if staff tests Covid +ive’

90% of the MSMEs do not have enough space to provide accommodation to their staff, so there is no need to hold them back on the factory premises after working hours. (Representative image)

Industrial development minister in the UP government Satish Mahana on Saturday assured industrialists that no FIR will be lodged against an employer if his employee tests positive for coronavirus.

He said this during a webinar – an online panel discussion-- organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce (an industry lobby body) while allaying fears of industrialists related to stringent guidelines issued by the Centre for industrial units that want to resume production.

Issues discussed No FIR will be lodged if an employee tests positive for coronavirus Resumption of work at construction sites where labourers are staying back in lockdown Payment of pending dues of MSMEs Waiver of fixed electricity charges for lockdown period Smooth sale of perishable crops like Mangoes and Litchi

Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Alok Tandon and CEO, UPSIDC, Anil Garg also attended the event along with industrialists.

“The Centre has already clarified that no FIR will be lodged against any industrialist if any of his employee tests positive for coronavirus,” Mahana said on a query by Manoj Gaur, a prominent developer.

Mahana also clarified that there was no need for micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) to hold back their workforce on factory premises after working hours.

“We are aware that 90% of the MSMEs do not have enough space to provide accommodation to their staff, so there is no need to hold them back on the factory premises after working hours,” he said.

But IIDC Alok Tandon made it clear that no employee residing in red zone area will be called for work.

Industrialist Lalit Khaitan raised the issue of season of perishable crops like Mango and Litchi fast approaching and requested for smooth sale of the crop.

“The Centre is seriously taking up this issue. We are also aware of it. Fortunately in rural areas the coronavirus pandemic is under control. The Centre has also issued guidelines for farming and other activities related with it,” said Mahana.

On the issue of pending dues of MSMEs with public sector units and various departments of the state government, Tandon asked for a list of all such industrialists whose payment was pending and assured to take up the issue with the government.

Industrialists also demanded waiver on fixed electricity charges for the lockdown period.

Industrialist Mahesh Gupta sought permission to start construction work at project sites where labourers were staying back in this lockdown period.

Mahana assured to discuss the issue with the state government.

Businessman Gaurav Prakash took up the issue of small units and startups that were most affected in this period of lockdown and sought a bailout package from the government.

When Noida based industrialist Gopal Jiwarka raised the issue of relaxation for industrial units in Noida, Mahana and the IIDC pointed out that due to a large number of coronavirus positive cases in the district this was not possible at present.

Businessmen Manish Khemka and Ranjeet Mehta moderated the session.