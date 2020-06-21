Sections
Home / Lucknow / No Kanwar Yatra this year

No Kanwar Yatra this year

The three chief ministers said religious gurus and the Kanwar Yatra organisations proposed not to hold the annual Kanwar Yatra this time.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage that devotees of Lord Shiva undertake during the monsoon in the Hindu holy month of Shravan (July) to fetch the holy waters of the Ganga from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Most of the pilgrims, called kanwarias, travel on foot. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File)

There will be no Kanwar Yatra this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A decision in this regard was taken at the video conference in which Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated on Saturday.

The three chief ministers said religious gurus and the Kanwar Yatra organisations proposed not to hold the annual Kanwar Yatra this time.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage that devotees of Lord Shiva undertake during the monsoon in the Hindu holy month of Shravan (July) to fetch the holy waters of the Ganga from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Most of the pilgrims, called kanwarias, travel on foot. The pilgrims pass through several districts of western UP.



Later, Yogi Adityanath had a video conference with ADG zones and divisional commissioners. The officers have been asked to hold a dialogue with religious gurus, kanwar yatra organisations and the peace committees on the issue.

He said religious leaders should also be contacted to ensure that no assembly of more than five persons took place anywhere keeping in view the forthcoming festival of Eid Ul Azha (Bakrid).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tahawwur Rana Rana re-arrested, faces extradition
Jun 21, 2020 01:27 IST
Cinema: When writer Mehru Jaffer sits down with her mother, Farrukh, to watch her film starring Amitabh Bachchan
Jun 21, 2020 01:23 IST
No Kanwar Yatra this year
Jun 21, 2020 01:20 IST
The fashion edit: The most iconic fashion magazine covers in times of crisis
Jun 21, 2020 01:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.