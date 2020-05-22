Sections
Home / Lucknow / No long queues, Muslims offer ‘Namaz-e-Alvida’ at their homes

No long queues, Muslims offer ‘Namaz-e-Alvida’ at their homes

With all the mosques shut for public, Muslims in the state capital offered Namaz-e-Alvida indoors here on the last Friday of Ramzan.

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

People remained indoors and offered Namaz at homes. Taraweh prayers too were offered while staying indoors. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)

With all the mosques shut for public, Muslims in the state capital offered Namaz-e-Alvida indoors here on the last Friday of Ramzan.

Only those who reside on the premises of the mosques offered prayers inside that too while maintaining the social distancing. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah said, the norms of lockdown 4.0 was completely followed by the people of the Muslim community as Alvida Namaaz was offered indoors.

He also lauded the patience of the Muslim community saying, “The members of the community remained indoors and offered Namaz at homes. And not only namaz but Taraweh prayers too were offered while staying indoors,” he said.

The Sunni cleric also made an appeal to offer Eid Namaaz also at the respective homes in order to avoid any mass gathering. Besides, he also appealed people to donate at least 50 percent of the Eid budget to the needy. He said the Eid moon will be sighted on May 23.



Similarly, Shia Muslims too offered Namaz at home as all Shia mosques remained closed in wake of the ongoing lockdown aimed to contain the outbreak of Covid-19. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad also made an appeal to co-operate with the state government in fighting the deadly virus.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Liquor home delivery allowed in Mumbai, but conditions apply
May 23, 2020 00:17 IST
No Bathinda-Delhi route in 1st phase of flight resumption
May 23, 2020 00:16 IST
Kalyan records 57 new Covid cases, one death
May 23, 2020 00:15 IST
2,940 new cases take Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 44,582; toll crosses 1,500
May 23, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.