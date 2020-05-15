No train fares for migrants coming to UP now

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now said that no money will be charged from migrant labourers for the special trains that are being arranged on the request of the state.

“The Chief Minister has decided that no money will be charged from migrant labourers coming on trains run on the state’s request to the railways. For this, advance payment will be given to the railways,” said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi.

He further said that the data of all those coming in from other states is being collected and they will be given work as per their skills in the coming days.

Those who are brought after medical tests are being sent to home quarantine with food packets and strict directives have been issued by the chief minister that no migrants should come on foot or use two wheelers.

He said that till Thursday 318 trains had brought 3.84 lakh migrant labourers to UP from other states, while 72,637 people, including students, have been brought by roadways buses.

Thousands of migrant workers are returning to their homes on foot and on bicycles.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to impose a fine of Rs 100 on those who are not wearing masks or covering their faces.