Noida, Ghaziabad among 5 UP cities with worst air quality in country

Bulandshahr, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut all are part of the national capital region territory.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 10:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has largely been ineffective in controlling the spike in air pollution, said experts. (ANI Photo)

While the mercury drops, Uttar Pradesh continues to reel under bad air quality. Five cities of the state top the pollution chart of the country, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday.

Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad in west UP recorded the worst air quality in the country with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 458. Kanpur in central UP recorded an AQI of 452, while Greater Noida, Meerut and Noida recorded AQIs of 450, 446 and 437 respectively.

The state capital of Lucknow recorded an AQI of 412. An AQI above 401 is considered to be severe which not only affects healthy people but severely harms those with pre-existing breathing issues, children and the elderly, as per the CPCB.

The AQI of UP cities has recorded a spike since last week.



Particulate pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10, along with vehicular and industrial emissions, comprise major pollutants that contribute to higher AQIs. According to experts, cold weather also leads to higher AQIs.

Also Read: Air Quality Commission directs switching over of all industries in Delhi to PNG

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has largely been ineffective in controlling the spike in air pollution, experts said.

Though the board has issued directions to districts and other government bodies suggesting ways to improve the air quality, the measures have failed to show results. District authorities have also been unable to check air pollution.

