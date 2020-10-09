Nominations for Uttar Pradesh by-polls to begin today

The filing of nomination papers for by-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Friday with October 16 being the last date for them. (Sourced)

The filing of nomination papers for by-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Friday with October 16 being the last date for them. The papers will be scrutinised on October 17 while October 19 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. The polling will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared seven days later.

Chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said they have revised norms concerning star campaigners in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of campaigners for recognised political parties has been restricted to 30 from the earlier 40. For unrecognised parties, the number shall be 15 in place of 20.

The period for submission of lists of the campaigners has been extended from seven days to 10 days from the date of the notification of the polls. The request for permission for the campaigning by campaigners shall be submitted to the district authorities at least 48 hours before the start of the campaign so that all safety measures are implemented.