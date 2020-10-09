Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / Nominations for Uttar Pradesh by-polls to begin today

Nominations for Uttar Pradesh by-polls to begin today

The papers will be scrutinised on October 17 while October 19 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:25 IST

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The filing of nomination papers for by-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Friday with October 16 being the last date for them. (Sourced)

The filing of nomination papers for by-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Friday with October 16 being the last date for them. The papers will be scrutinised on October 17 while October 19 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. The polling will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared seven days later.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh officers not complying with orders: Allahabad high court expresses concern

Chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said they have revised norms concerning star campaigners in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of campaigners for recognised political parties has been restricted to 30 from the earlier 40. For unrecognised parties, the number shall be 15 in place of 20.

The period for submission of lists of the campaigners has been extended from seven days to 10 days from the date of the notification of the polls. The request for permission for the campaigning by campaigners shall be submitted to the district authorities at least 48 hours before the start of the campaign so that all safety measures are implemented.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Oct 09, 2020 09:14 IST
Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: National flag flies at half mast in Delhi, other capital cities
Oct 09, 2020 09:56 IST
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Oct 09, 2020 05:09 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Oct 09, 2020 09:05 IST

latest news

Schools in Chhattisgarh to remain closed due to Covid-19 pandemic
Oct 09, 2020 09:52 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 09, 2020
Oct 09, 2020 09:52 IST
Watch: Can you tell what this blob-like squirming creature is called?
Oct 09, 2020 09:46 IST
Ali Fazal reacts to social media trends calling for Mirzapur 2’s boycott
Oct 09, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.