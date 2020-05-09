Now, UP woos European nations for investment

Sidharth Nath Singh stressed on efforts being made by the state government to bring companies migrating from China to Uttar Pradesh. (Representative image)

Minister for MSME, NRI, textile, investment and export promotion Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday interacted with 74 members of the European Business Group Federation, including the ambassadors of Italy, Belgium, Denmark and Lativa, through video conference.

The interaction was part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s effort to attract those foreign companies which want to relocate to Uttar Pradesh from China after the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the interactive session, Singh informed them about labour reforms, the progress of work at the Jewar international airport, set to be Asia’s biggest, and 11 other small airport projects to improve air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister also apprised the European delegates of the expressway projects designed to improve road connectivity across the state.Singh stressed on efforts being made by the state government to bring companies migrating from China to Uttar Pradesh.

He assured the European delegates that all suggestions given by them would be implemented. During the session, the European Business Group president suggested creating a dedicated European Union desk in Uttar Pradesh for the convenience of European entrepreneurs.

The state government has already decided to set up a dedicated Japanese helpdesk for assisting Japanese companies willing to relocate to Uttar Pradesh from China Representatives of companies like Coca-Cola, Dow Chemical International Pvt, IBM India, KPMG India, Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic India, PepsiCo and Red Bull among others participated in the webinar.

In another webinar, industrial development minister Satish Mahana interacted with Moradabad Export Association, assuring it of early resolution of all its problems. The minister said revival of industry was the state government’s priority.