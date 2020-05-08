Now Yogi orders allotment of mining leases

Yogi asked officers to make allotment of leases for mining of sand, coarse sand and other minor minerals to ensure a spike in the revenue of the state government. (REUTERS)

A day after the state cabinet approved an increase in prices of petrol, diesel and liquor, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked his Team-11 of officers to make allotment of leases for mining of sand, coarse sand and other minor minerals to ensure a spike in the revenue of the state government.

Yogi was reviewing the situation at a high level meeting here on Thursday. The state government earned only ₹45.44 crore from mining in April 2020 against the target of ₹300 crore for the month. On Wednesday, Yogi had presided over a meeting of the state cabinet that approved increase in petrol, diesel and liquor prices to generate additional revenue of ₹4229 crore in 2020-2021.

On Thursday, he said a work plan to provide jobs to migrant labourers should be prepared. He said about 7 lakh migrants had already arrived and his government was committed to bring all the migrants. He said 37 trains carrying migrants had already reached the state and 20 more would arrive on Thursday. He said 25 to 30 more trains carrying migrants were expected to reach on Friday.

Yogi said possibilities of jobs must be explored in MSMEs, food processing and dairy development sectors, rural job scheme (MNREGA), One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, self help groups and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana etc. He asked for the number of jobs provided by the industrial units running in the state be compiled.

Yogi said arrangements should also be made for medical screening and quarantine for those expected to return from abroad from May 8, 2020 onwards. He said lockdown should be strictly enforced and social distancing norms must be followed.

The chief minister also asked for an increase in the number of quarantine centres and community/kitchens to accommodate NRIs coming back to India. He said mandis should be sanitized regularly and efforts should be made to protect medical and health teams and hospitals from any infection. He said patients should be examined before their admission to hospitals.

He said resources should be continuously provided to Central Drug Research Institute, Indian Institute of Toxicology Rrearch, Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleosciences and Indian Veterinary Research Institute, where work to test Covid-19 samples had already begun. He said the state government was providing PPE kits, N-95 masks and sanitisers on subsidized rates to hospitals covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

He also asked chief veterinary officer to go for regular inspection of cow shelter homes.