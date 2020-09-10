Nripendra Misra discusses Ayodhya dev projects

Chairman of Ram temple construction committee Nripendra Misra on Wednesday discussed development projects of the temple town with Ayodhya administration officials.

In the meeting, district magistrate of Ayodhya Anuj Jha, vice chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority Vishal Singh and other officials were present.

Misra is on a two-day visit to Ayodhya to review preparations for laying foundation of Ram temple and development projects of the temple town.

The Yogi Adityanath government and the Centre have approved a large number of projects to ensure overall development of Ayodhya.

Along with construction of Ram temple, the Uttar Pradesh government will also roll out these projects to propel Ayodhya towards the list of international religious tourism destinations.

Among the proposed projects is a new township that the Yogi Adityanath government has approved to decongest Ayodhya. This township will come up on 600 acres of land at Shahnawazpur on the Lucknow -Gorakhpur highway. Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad (UP Housing Board), a state government body, will implement the project.

Misra enquired about this project and progress made in acquiring land for the new township.

The Ayodhya divisional commissioner has been made nodal officer of development projects in Ayodhya.

Misra had convened a meeting with members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday to review the plan for laying temple foundation.

He is expected to leave for New Delhi on Thursday.

Box

======

Int’l airport

An international airport will also come up in Ayodhya by upgrading the existing airport. It will be named after Lord Ram. The project is expected to be completed by December 2021.

=====================

PROPOSED PROJECTS FOR AYODHYA

Tapping of 15 drains falling into Saryu river, sewer line and 32 mld pumping station: Rs 363.95 crore

165 km sewer line in old Faizabad: Project cost to be estimated

Lighting of Hanuman Garhi, Dashrath Mahal, Kanak Bhawan, Janki Mandir, Digambar Akhara and Rajdwar Mandir: Rs 4.30 crore

Elevated road of 1.90 km from NH 27 bypass (Ayodhya) till Ram Janmabhoomi: Rs 275.25 crore

Widening of 13.3 km Sahadatganj- Nayaghat road: Rs 210 .62 crore

Widening of two kilometre road from NH 27 to Ram Ghat (Digambar Akhara) to Faizabad: Rs 8.60 crore

Around 400 shops will be relocated for widening of road from Naya Ghat to Ayodhya gate.

302 shops near Tedi Bazar: Rs 21.41 crore

Commercial complex: Rs 9.71 crore

Widening of all roads near Ram Janmabhoomi campus: Rs 4.26 crore

Widening of Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg: Rs 25.35 crore

Widening of road from Saryu Ghat up to Ram Janmabhoomi: Rs 6.45 crore

Widening of roads from bus stand, railway station and airport till Ram Janmabhoomi: Rs 23.21 crore

Other projects near Ram Janmabhoomi: Rs 22.68 crore

Embankment at Guptar Ghat: Rs 39.63 crore

PROJECTS UNDERWAY IN AYODHYA

Bhajan Sandhya Sthal

Satsang Bhawan, Yatri Bhawan

Queen Ho Memorial Park

Ram Katha Park

Development work proposed under Ramayan circuit

Renovation of Lakshman Quila Ghat

Renovation of Guptar Ghat

Re-modelling of Ram Ki Paidi on lines of Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar

Press Club

International Ram Leela Centre

Theme Park

Auditorium

Renovation of historic ponds

Extension of existing airport

Rs 80 crore for makeover of Ayodhya railway station (project already underway).