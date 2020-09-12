NSA to be imposed against men suspected of murdering Dalit man

Sections
A police officer said after the farmer’s death, a large number of villagers blocked Hardoi Road and it led to a clash with the police

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The assailants, who killed 30-year-old Dalit farmer Ram Vilas Rawat in Uttar Pradesh’s Malihabad, will be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash said on Saturday.

Prakash, who visited Malihabad, also transferred Rs 5 lakh ex gratia into the bank account of Rawat’s widow, Suman Devi, after meeting the farmer’s family. He assured the family of the strict action against the people involved in the attack on the farmer.

Prakash promised the family a house under Gramin Awas Yojana and pension for Rawat’s widow and father.

A district administration official said Prakash visited the family on Saturday sensing tension brewing in Dilawar Nagar under Malihabad tehsil since the killing of Rawat.



He said the five accused—Gulam Ali, Mustaqeem, Mufeed, Shanu, and Guddu— drove their bikes over a hosepipe on Thursday night. He said Ali and his accomplices attacked Rawat when he objected. Rawat was seriously injured in the attack and succumbed on his way to the Malihabad community health centre.

A police officer said after the farmer’s death, a large number of villagers blocked Hardoi Road and it led to a clash with the police.

Inspector general of police (Lucknow range) Laxmi Singh said they have registered a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide. The accused have been also booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Singh said three accused, Gulam Ali, Mustaqeem and Mufeed, have been arrested while efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused.

The stringent National Security Act allows detention without trial for up to a year.

