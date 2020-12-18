On road to 2022 polls, Yogi gives appointment letters, crunches jobs data

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath appears focused on keeping a count of the jobs his government has been able to create officially as he steps up efforts to give a further push to development works ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath has also begun distributing appointment letters for various government posts to highlight creation of jobs in the state.

As the opposition is bound to make ‘unemployment’ a big issue in the 2022 assembly elections in the state, as it did in Bihar, the UP government has organised programmes for distribution of appointment letters to government jobs. These programmes also include the chief minister’s interaction with the youth. He has chaired over distribution of about 60,000 to 70,000 appointment letters of assistant teachers and various other posts in the past few weeks and more such programmes are likely to be organised in the coming months.

“Yes, this is very clear that the BJP and all other parties are now focusing on the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath obviously wants to draw focus on the welfare measures, the development works and the jobs being given by the state government. The chief minister is distributing appointment letters to ensure that the message about job creation is effectively conveyed,” said SK Dwivedi, former head of the department, political science, at Lucknow University.

Major opposition parties, however, continue to target Yogi for what they call the state government’s ‘failure’ to create jobs.

“This is for the first time that any chief minister is distributing appointment letters to the youth as if he is giving them personal jobs. Unemployment is rising and the youth are desperately looking for jobs. The state government has failed to give any jobs. Instead of giving jobs to the youth, the BJP will mislead the people with statistics about creation of jobs as the party has been doing so on other fronts,” said the leader of opposition in the UP assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Govind Chaudhary.

A government spokesman claimed that about 2,662,960 persons had got employment in the past eight months due to Adityanath’s efforts. 525,978 of these got jobs through the employment portal. He added that the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme had proved to be a game changer for job creation.

The spokesman credited Yogi Adityanath for effectively employing the government machinery to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers who returned from other states soon after a nationwide lockdown was clamped in the country in March to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

“An action plan was prepared. While implementing this action plan, 2,662,960 people were provided employment in 665,740 new units through the Atmanirbhar Bharat package in eight months. Apart from this, 525,978 people also got employment through the employment portal of the state government,” the spokesman said, adding that about four lakh government jobs were given by the Yogi government up to now.