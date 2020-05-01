Sections
One-year-old girl gets surprise b’day gifts from cops in Mathura

A mother desperate to celebrate the first birthday of her daughter amid lockdown was in for a surprise when a team of cops deployed with Dial-112 (emergency number for ambulance, fire and rescue, police) reached her place in Govind Nagar area of the city with a cake and gifts.

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:40 IST

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Agra

Team of Dial 112 at residence of Sangeeta Singh in Mathura with gifts for her one-year-old daughter. (HT Photo)

Sangeeta Singh, a mother residing in Maha Vidya Colony, was worried about the birthday celebration of her daughter Anika and expressed the compulsion because of lockdown on twitter.

“The tweet was taken note of at our Lucknow command office and the mother was asked to provide a photo of the birthday girl. The photo was forwarded to me with instruction to gift chocolates, balloons and a cake to the girl and instructions were complied with on Wednesday evening,” said Ramesh Prasad Bhardwaj, incharge of Dial-112 in Mathura.

A visibly delighted Sangeeta thanked the Dial-112 team for their good gesture during the lockdown.



