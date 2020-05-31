Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Out of 1626 samples 62 test positive for Covid-19: KGMU, Lucknow

Out of 1626 samples 62 test positive for Covid-19: KGMU, Lucknow

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh is 7,445, including 2,834 active cases.

Updated: May 31, 2020 13:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

India’s Covid-19 cases witnessed its highest spike as 8,380 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the latest data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (HT photo/ Dheeraj Dhawan)

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow has informed that out of total 1626 samples tested for Covid-19 on Friday results of 62 were positive.

While 4,410 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, 201 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

India’s Covid-19 cases witnessed its highest spike as 8,380 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the latest data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll due to the infection has crossed the 5,000 mark.



The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases, 86,984 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,164 deaths, it added.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

