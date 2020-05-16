Sections
Over 5.64 lakh migrants brought back to UP in 449 trains so far: Report

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said 73 trains are scheduled to arrive on Saturday while permission for 286 trains has been given for Sunday.

May 16, 2020

Press Trust of India

More than 15 lakh workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh by trains, buses and other modes of transport till now, the additional chief secretary added. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo )

A total of 449 trains have so far brought over 5.64 lakh migrants back to Uttar Pradesh, the highest in the country, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi on Saturday said.

Seventy-three trains are scheduled to arrive on Saturday while permission for 286 trains has been given for Sunday. In this way, about 9.50 lakh migrant labourers and workers have either returned or arrangements for their return have been made,  Awasthi said.

More than 15 lakh workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh by trains, buses and other modes of transport till now, the additional chief secretary added.

