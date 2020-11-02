Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Parents axed daughter to death in UP’s Pratapgarh

Parents axed daughter to death in UP’s Pratapgarh

During investigation, police got inputs about the involvement of her parents in the crime. They took the woman to a place near the Alapur railway tracks and hacked her to death with an axe, police said.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Pratapgarh

The parents told police that they had taken their daughter for an ultrasound on October 24 and on finding her six-month pregnant, they tried for an abortion but no doctor was ready for it, so they axed her to death. (File photo for representation)

On finding their young daughter pregnant out of wedlock, her parents allegedly axed her to death and threw the body on the rail tracks here, police said on Monday. According to police, the body was found on rail the tracks on October 25 and it was identified by her father, following which an FIR was lodged against unknown people.

During investigation, police got inputs about the involvement of her parents in the crime. The parents told police that they had taken their daughter for an ultrasound on October 24 and on finding her six-month pregnant, they tried for an abortion but no doctor was ready for it.

On returning home, they took the woman to a place near the Alapur railway tracks and hacked her to death with an axe, police said, adding that they threw the body on the tracks hoping that some train would run over it.

The axe used in the crime has been recovered. Both were arrested on Saturday, police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
DC vs RCB Live: Kohli falls for 29, AB de Villiers out to bat
Nov 02, 2020 20:28 IST
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in Nov
Nov 02, 2020 19:36 IST

latest news

Kerala govt extends parole of aged prisoners in wake of surge in Covid cases
Nov 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised Covid-19 patients
Nov 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Rajasthan assembly passes three bills to negate farm laws enacted by Centre
Nov 02, 2020 20:18 IST
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Nov 02, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.