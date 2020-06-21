Sections
Home / Lucknow / Parts of UP receive rainfall; thunderstorm likely on Monday

Parts of UP receive rainfall; thunderstorm likely on Monday

The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower in east UP and at few places in western districts on Monday.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:26 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

Monsoon has been vigorous over east UP and normal in western districts of the state (HT Photo)

Moderate to heavy rains lashed many places in east Uttar Pradesh, while light to moderate rain and thunderstorms occurred at few places in western part of the state, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Monsoon has been vigorous over east UP and normal in western districts of the state, it said.

The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower in east UP and at few places in western districts on Monday.

Thunderstorm and lightening with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over western UP on Monday, the Met department said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan police yet to get evidence on Congress’ complaints of poaching
Jun 21, 2020 18:30 IST
Three commit suicide in separate incidents in Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2020 18:27 IST
Centre feeding lies to people, is in denial mode: HP Cong leader
Jun 21, 2020 18:23 IST
Barcelona lose De Jong to injury for ‘several weeks’
Jun 21, 2020 18:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.