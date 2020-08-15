Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive light to moderate rains

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on Sunday, the weather department said. (ANI file photo)

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the western part of the state over the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department here said on Saturday.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning also occurred at isolated places over the state during the period, it said.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places over the state on Monday, it said.