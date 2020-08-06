Sections
Home / Lucknow / Parts of Uttar Pradesh witness thunderstorm, lightning

Parts of Uttar Pradesh witness thunderstorm, lightning

Dudhi (Sonbhadra) recorded 5 cm rainfall; Jhansi and Bahari (Bareilly) 4 cm each; Kalpi (Jalaun) and Attra (Banda) 3 cm each; and Karvi (Chitrakoot), Chunar (Mirzapur), Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Basgaon (Gorakhpur) 2 cm each, according to the weather department.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:12 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

Etawah was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius. (HT Photo)

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the Meteorological Department here said.

Monsoon has been normal in the state, it said.

Etawah was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius.



Rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over the western part of the state over the next 24 hours, the MeT department said.

