‘People rejected by the nation are now misleading farmers’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that politicians who have been rejected by the people are misleading farmers regarding the newly passed agricultural laws.

Adityanath was addressing attendees at a Kisan Sammelan Sabha in Ayodhya. The event was a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and was targeted at bringing reforms to the agricultural sector in Uttar Pradesh.

“Politicians who have been rejected by the people are trying to spoil the atmosphere inside the country by misleading the farmer brothers. But Indians are aware and will ignore their efforts. The unwavering loyalty and faith of the people of the country lies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The chief minister also assured farmers that the system of minimum support prices (MSP) will not be affected due to the newly passed bills. He reiterated that mandis under the jurisdiction of the government will work simultaneously with other centres which will also facilitate the selling of yields.

Adityanath said, “Mandi system will not end. Mandis will do their work and if the farmers get more price of their grain anywhere else in the country, they can take their produce and sell it there. No tax will be levied on it.”

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also pointed out that the bills have been brought not only to reform the agricultural sector but also generate employment for the youth.

Farmers’ groups who have been protesting against the farm laws at Singhu in Delhi-Haryana border are yet to accept the government’s proposal and continue to be concerned about MSPs. They also fear that the government’s new rules will allow multinational companies to enter the agricultural sector and make profits.

The protests against these laws have been going on for more than 3 weeks. Farmers’ groups have been staging peaceful demonstrations against the government’s new rules at Singhu borders and across other checkpoints across Delhi’s borders.