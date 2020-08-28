Sections
Home / Lucknow / PFI member arrested in Uttar Pradesh for offensive social media post

PFI member arrested in Uttar Pradesh for offensive social media post

The accused Mohamed Dilshad is the legal in charge of the Popular Front of India in the region.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The arrested PFI member is accused of posting objectionable posts on social media. (HT Photo/Representative)

A member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday from Lucknow’s Krishnanagar locality for posting alleged incendiary messages on the social media, the police said.

Confirming the arrest, additional commissioner of police (ACP) Harish Singh Bhadauria said, “We have arrested one Mohamed Dilshad, who is associated with PFI, for posting incendiary messages on social media platforms a few days ago.

Dilshad is the legal in charge of PFI in the region.”

The FIR against Dilshad was lodged at Krishnanagar police station on Wednesday.



Earlier, more than a dozen members of PFI were arrested after violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (anti-CAA) protests in December last year.

The Popular Front of India is also under investigation for its alleged role in August 11-12 Bengaluru riots in retaliation to an allegedly objectionable social media post by a relative of a local Congress MLA. The Karnataka government is mulling banning the outfit and its offshoot, Social Democratic Party of India.

Also Read: SP removes backward classes cell chief after anti-Ram remarks

PFI’s name had also cropped in Delhi riots that took place in February this year.

Earlier this month, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested one PFI member in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. The outfit, however, denied being associated with the man. The NIA has said that a major portion of the proceeds from smuggling was used to fund anti-national activities.

