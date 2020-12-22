Sections
Home / Lucknow / PM Modi to address Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations today

PM Modi to address Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations today

On the occasion, PM Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp via video conferencing

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:52 IST

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Aligarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as the chief guest on the centennial celebrations on Tuesday—December 22. AMU, set up in 1920, completes 100 years.

On the occasion, PM Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp via video conferencing and address the online event which will begin at 10.00am.

PM Modi’s address can be viewed on pmindiawebcast.nic.in. The live programme would be online due to the pandemic.

Also Read: Ahead of PM Modi’s address, AMU faculty calls for unity



The centenary celebration programme will also feature union education minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as the guest of honour.



The programme will begin with introductory remarks by AMU vice-chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, to invite the Prime Minister for his address. Professor Mansoor will later deliver the welcome speech to invite Pokhriyal for his speech.

AMU chancellor, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin will also deliver a special commemorative address.

Professor Ali Mohammad Naqvi (director, Sir Syed Academy) will speak on the achievements of AMU in 100 years, while Professor Naima Khatoon (principal, Women’s College) will talk on AMU’s contribution in women’s Education.

The national anthem and the university tarana (song) will be played after a customary vote of thanks by AMU registrar Abdul Hamid (IPS).

The event will be attended by present students, teachers as well as thousands of alumni of the university.

