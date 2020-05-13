Post Covid: Lucknow University panel suggests ways to hold exams

Sections
The Lucknow University is set to reverse its approach of centralised exam centers by making new exam centres in colleges, taking exams in shifts, regulating number of students in one exam hall and even reviewing the questions paper.

Updated: May 13, 2020 11:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Lucknow University is set to reverse its approach of centralised exam centers by making new exam centres in colleges, taking exams in shifts, regulating number of students in one exam hall and even reviewing the questions paper.

The said measures were put forward by a committee of Lucknow University that met on Monday, three days after the higher education department issued directions to state universities for conducting examination.

The committee has submitted its report regarding the status of examinations at the University. It suggested reducing the movement of students appearing in the upcoming end semester exams. The committee recommended self-exam centres at colleges and the University.

It has been suggested that evaluation of masters level examinations should be done in their respective departments and that of graduate level should be carried out at the University and a few selected colleges.



Students can expect more options in questions paper but the pattern of question paper would not change.

The committee also suggested conducting of examinations in three shifts instead of two.

Evaluation centres should be opened for longer duration and also the evaluation work should begin with the final year examination, the panel suggested.

Spokesperson of Lucknow University Durgesh Srivastav said,” The recommendation made by the committee will be discussed with management of colleges before being implemented.”

Earlier on May 8, principal secretary higher education Monika S Garg has issued guidelines for all the state Universities regarding evaluation of answers sheets, conducting remaining examinations and academic calendars for the next session 2020-21.

She said the University should conduct the final year/ final semester examination for 2019-20 as soon as the lockdown ends and their results should be declared as the first priority so that the admission process for the next level was not delayed.

