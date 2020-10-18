Pradhan of Mulayam’s village and childhood friend dies after 48-year reign

Sections
Akhilesh Yadav rushed to Saifai after learning about Darshan Singh Yadav’s death.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 09:34 IST

By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Darshan Singh Yadv, Saifai village pradhan with SP founder president Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai. (/Picture courtesy- Sughar Singh, Saifai)

The village head of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ancestral village Saifai in Etawah, passed away in a Lucknow hospital on Saturday, having held the position for 48 years since 1972.

Darshan Singh Yadav, 90, was also a childhood friend and close political associate of the three-time former UP chief minister.

Besides being famous as the ancestral village of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s clan, Saifai is also known for its infrastructure that perhaps no other village in India can boast of. The village has a super speciality medical institute, airstrip, hockey stadium, cricket stadium, sports hostel and a medical college. Successive Samajwadi Party governments developed the village by adding infrastructure and public utility projects to it. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the demise of Darshan Singh Yadav. He was not keeping well for some time.

Mulayam, SP national general secretary, Ramgopal Yadav, and several other Yadav family members, too, expressed their condolences.



“Akhilesh Yadav rushed to Saifai on getting information that Darshan Singh Yadav was no more,” said a statement from SP, and added that Darshan was dear to the Yadav family.

During Akhilesh Yadav’s term as UP chief minister, the government awarded Yash Bharati to Darshan Singh.

Darshan won his first gram pradhan election in 1972 and was re-elected in 1982, 1988, and 1995 whenever elections were held. The elections were irregular till 1995 but they were held every five years thereafter with Darshan winning them all unopposed.

