Prayagraj: Four of a family found dead, police claim breakthrough

The bodies of four members of a family including three women were found at their residence with their throats slashed in Preetam Nagar locality under Dhumnaganj police station on Thursday evening.

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Few hours later, police claimed to have cracked the murder case and said aged couple’s son gave the contract to kill his kin to some persons for Rs 8 lakh.

Police officials rushed to the scene with dog squad and field unit. The CCTV footages in the vicinity were scanned to identify the culprits, police said.

Reports said bodies of Tulsidas Kesarwani 65, his wife Kiran, 60, daughter Niharika 32 and daughter-in-law Priyanka 31 were found at their residence by Tulsidas’s son Atish around 3 pm. Atish runs an electrical appliances shop on the first floor of the residence and he left around 1.30 pm to the market for some work.



He told the police when he returned at 3 pm lights were off on the ground floor and was shocked to find the body of his father lying in pool of blood near the counter of the shop. Bodies of his mother and sister were on the other side of the counter, he said.

Atish told police he rushed upstairs where he found the body of his wife lying in one of the rooms .

ADG Zone Prem Prakash and other senior officials including SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj reached the spot. Prakash said locals were questioned and CCTV footages in the area were scanned to identify suspects.

