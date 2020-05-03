Sections
Prepare to handle return of migrants: Yogi to officers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a large number of migrant labourers would arrive by train next week in Uttar Pradesh and asked officer to be prepared to handle the situation.

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Yogi sought feedback from officers about enforcement of lockdown and community kitchen service (ANI Photo)

Yogi was speaking at a meeting of nodal officers appointed for 19 corona-affected districts. Later he also spoke to district magistrates and district police chiefs at a video conferencing wherein he discussed measures to be taken for arrival of migrant labourers and the beginning of the third phase of lockdown on May 4.

He said arrangements have been made for quarantine of 10 lakh migrant labourers from different states and that officers must ensure all those coming back were sent to quarantine centres.

He asked nodal officers to remain connected with the districts allocated to them, saying their camping in the districts has led to positive changes in the situation there.



Yogi sought feedback from officers about enforcement of lockdown and community kitchen service there. He asked officers to use public address systems for smooth arrangements and to send those returning to quarantine.

He asked officers for mandatory quarantine of medical teams too. He said the testing labs in Saharanpur and Moradabad should be made functional. He also asked officers to make arrangements of oxygen and ventilators in the Covid-19 hospitals.

