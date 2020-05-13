Sections
Home / Lucknow / ‘Proper diet, sleep can treat asymptomatic patients’

‘Proper diet, sleep can treat asymptomatic patients’

Majority of asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 virus need no treatment but balanced diet, rest and adequate sleep to recover, said Prof MLB Bhatt, vice chancellor, King George Medical University (KGMU), in a video message issued on Tuesday.

Updated: May 13, 2020 12:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The KGMU has successfully treated and discharged 80% of the coronavirus patients admitted here till now.

Majority of asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 virus need no treatment but balanced diet, rest and adequate sleep to recover, said Prof MLB Bhatt, vice chancellor, King George Medical University (KGMU), in a video message issued on Tuesday.

The KGMU has successfully treated and discharged 80% of the coronavirus patients admitted here till now.

“Till now, 27 of the total 34 patients have been treated and made virus-free,” said Prof Bhatt. Pointing towards the high number of asymptomatic patients, Prof Bhatt said that new recommendations for such patients say there is no need to test viral load.

“The number of asymptomatic patients is between 60 to 80 percent. Even in random sampling and testing also many asymptomatic patients are testing positive. Majority of these patients need no treatment but rest and a balanced diet,” he said while claiming that proper food along with traditional soups that boost immunity have worked well for patients admitted at KGMU.



He claimed the KGMU had all comprehensive treatment facility for Covid-19 patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
May 13, 2020 11:03 IST
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
May 13, 2020 09:12 IST
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
May 13, 2020 08:52 IST
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
May 13, 2020 11:50 IST

latest news

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh EoI for defunct airline
May 13, 2020 12:26 IST
Those were dark times: Archer on his back injury lay-off as teenager
May 13, 2020 12:26 IST
Over 14k cases in Mumbai, nearly 5k in Chennai: Top Covid-19-hit cities
May 13, 2020 12:27 IST
MNNIT inks MoU with firm for production, sale of Viralyser
May 13, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.