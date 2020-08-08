Sections
Home / Lucknow / Provide financial assistance to flood-hit farmers: Congress to UP govt

The condition of embankments at various places is very bad. This reflects the laxity on the part of the state government, a statement issued by state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath during an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of eastern part of UP, in Gorakhpur district. (PTI)

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government should give financial assistance to farmers of the state who have suffered crop damage due to the floods.

In a statement issued here, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “Due to floods, the situation is grim from Bahraich to Ballia. The condition of embankments at various places is very bad. This reflects the laxity on the part of the state government. We demand that the state government should declare the flood as a calamity, and also announce compensation for the loss of lives.”

He added that paddy and sugarcane have got submerged in Gonda, Bahraich, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh and other districts of the state. Incessant rains have also caused damage to crops, he added.

