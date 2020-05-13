Sections
Home / Lucknow / Provide vehicles to those walking their way to home: Yogi to officials

Provide vehicles to those walking their way to home: Yogi to officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said arrangements should be made to provide vehicle to migrant labourers found walking on road or rail tracks anywhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: May 13, 2020 21:07 IST

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI Photo)

Presiding over a high level meeting to review the lockdown situation and arrival of migrants, the CM said the lockdown should be strictly implemented in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur Nagar districts.

He said respective state governments should be informed about residents of other states who wanted to go back to their homes.

Yogi said all those coming back to UP should be screened and quarantined.



He also ordered arrangements for medical treatment of migrants who are not found in good health.

He said capacity of quarantine centres should be increased in view of arrival of large number of migrant labourers.

He also asked officials to formulate an action plan to provide jobs to migrant labourers.

Insisting that giving a push to industry was needed to restore economic activities in the state, the CM said appropriate amendments to sectoral policies should be made to simplify them.

He said a revenue and land bank should be set up for industrial development department.

He said social distancing should be followed while carrying out business at branches of banks, ‘mandis’ and shops.

He said there should be regular communication with members of monitoring and vigilance committees. He said all nursing homes should follow protocol while providing medical and health facilities.

