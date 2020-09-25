Put up posters of sexual offenders at road crossings: Yogi tells cops

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police officials to intensify campaign against sexual offenders in the state. (HT Photo)

Aiming to check crime against women, Uttar Pradesh police is planning to put up posters of sexual offenders at road crossings, said senior home department and police officials. They said this and some other initiatives will be part of ‘operation durachari’ to be carried out throughout the state to crackdown on sexual offenders.

The officers quoted above said the anti-Romeo squads will intensify the crackdown against sexual offenders and the police have been directed to identify repeat offenders and ensure strictest action against them.

The officials said that the campaign is being launched on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM has also asked the police to identify people helping or providing legal assistance to sexual offenders and publicise their names and identity, the officers said.

They added that the CM has asked to have sexual offenders punished by women police personnel so that they “realise the pain”.

As per the recent data of national crime records bureau (NCRB), 17,220 cases of sexual offences were reported in the state in 2018. These include 41 cases of murder after rape, 3,946 cases of rape including 1,353 cases of rape with minor girls, 661 attempt to rape cases including 144 with minors, 12,555 cases of assault with intent to outrage modesty of women and 17 cases of insult to modesty of women.

Similarly, 17,609 cases of sexual offences were reported in the state in 2017. It included 64 cases of murder after rape, 4,246 cases of rape including 1,504 cases of rape of minor girls, 609 attempts to rape cases including 139 incidents with minors, 12,607 cases of assault with intent to outrage modesty of women and 91 cases of insult to modesty of women.

A senior government official said that on an average, around 234 cases were reported from each district in 2017. In the past, police used to put up photographs of offenders from a particular area at local police stations, he said and added that now posters of sexual offenders will be put up at road crossings and other public places in the concerned jurisdictions.

He emphasised that details of repeat offenders would be prominently publicised on these posters.

ANTI ROMEO SQUADS

In a home department press release, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi said 7,361 FIRs have been registered and 11,564 persons have been arrested by the anti-romeo squad (ARS) since its formation in March 2017.

Also Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches portal to connect students with jobs

Besides, 83 lakh people were checked at 35 lakh spots across the state and 35 lakh people were warned of stern action.

He said officials have been asked to intensify the squads’ activity.

As per DGP headquarters’ record, the squads checked 57,541 spots, including road crossings, market places, parks, schools and colleges between August 23 and September 22. During this period, 186 FIRs were registered against those causing trouble to women and 290 persons were arrested while 62,131 people were warned of stern action.

Also Read: International flights from Kushinagar by Diwali: Yogi

Meanwhile, DGP HC Awasthi issued a circular asking police officials to curb crime against women and increase women police personnel’s participation in the anti romeo squads. He also said that the checking squads should have body cameras and claimed that CCTVs will be installed soon in market places, malls, schools and colleges.

Awasathi added that a complaint box should be kept outside girls’ colleges and schools and police officials should also hold meetings with the administration and principals of girls’ colleges and schools for feedback and solutions. He also ordered deployment of police patrol vehicles outside girls’ schools and colleges.