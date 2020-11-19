Radha Mohan Singh to begin new role as BJP UP in-charge with Prayagraj visit today

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new Uttar Pradesh (UP) in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will visit Prayagraj on Thursday to begin his latest assignment as part of streamlining the party’s strategy for the teachers’ and graduates’ constituency polls to the Legislative Council. The BJP is actively contesting these elections for the first time.

Radha Mohan Singh, who is also the BJP’s national vice-president, was the union agriculture minister during Narendra Modi’s first term as Prime Minister.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has 100 members, of which 52 are with the Samajwadi Party and 19 with the ruling BJP. The BSP has eight members while Congress has just two, with one of them, Dinesh Kumar Singh, having already joined the BJP.

While there are 14 vacant seats in the Legislative Council at present, polls have been announced for 11 seats of the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies. Polling will take place in December.

Also Read: UP CM welcomes SC order on assistant basic teachers recruitment

The two previous UP in-charges, JP Nadda and Amit Shah, went on to become party chiefs following their resounding success in the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, respectively.

The BJP will now contest the 2022 UP assembly polls with Singh as the state in-charge.

“Radha Mohan Singhji will be in Prayagraj for meetings over the Allahabad-Jhansi graduate seat polls,” said UP BJP general secretary Amarpal Maurya, the in-charge of graduates’ and teachers’ constituency polls.

BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal will accompany Radha Mohan Singh.

The Allahabad-Jhansi graduates’ constituency spans 10 districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, and Jhansi. It is among the five graduates’ constituency seats which will go to the polls on December 1, along with six teachers’ constituency seats.

The tenure of 11 MLCs – five from the graduates’ constituency and six from the teachers’ constituency – ended on May 6, but the elections to these seats had been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, officials said.

The Allahabad-Jhansi seat is prestigious for the BJP as party candidate Yagya Dutt Sharma, 78, has been winning it for the past four terms. Each stint has been six years long. Sharma had served as principal of the Sewa Samiti Vidya Mandir Intermediate College from 1980 to 2001 in Prayagraj (then Allahabad).

After Prayagraj, Radha Mohan Singh and Bansal are expected in Varanasi on November 20 to strategise the party campaign. The duo will visit Moradabad on November 21 to campaign for the Bareilly-Moradabad teachers’ constituency seat. On the same day, Bansal, along with UP BJP vice president Braj Bahadur, will go to Bareilly for the party campaign there.

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh would be in Kannauj on Thursday while additionally visiting Agra and Meerut, Maurya said.

On November 22, Swatantra Dev, along with the party’s UP vice-president Santosh Singh, will campaign in Sitapur for the elections to the graduates’ and teachers’ constituency in Lucknow.