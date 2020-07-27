Sections
Rain, thundershowers likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh today

“Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 9:30 am) at isolated places over Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahrajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas,” Meteorological Centre, Lucknow said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 09:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

A police personnel rides a scooter during heavy rainfall, in Lucknow. (ANI file photo)

Rain, thundershowers and lightning are likely to occur today at isolated places in parts of Uttar Pradesh during next three hours, said the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur over Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahrajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas on Monday.

