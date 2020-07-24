Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Raise daily Covid testing to 1 lakh, conduct door-to-door survey in 7 districts: Yogi to officials

Raise daily Covid testing to 1 lakh, conduct door-to-door survey in 7 districts: Yogi to officials

Yogi Adityanath also directed them to conduct door-to-door survey in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Ballia districts, according to an official release.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:56 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister also said testing more will help check the spread of Covid-19 infection. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday asked officials to work out a plan for enhancing the coronavirus testing capacity in the state to one lakh per day.

He also directed them to conduct door-to-door survey in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Ballia districts, according to an official release.

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister also said testing more will help check the spread of Covid-19 infection. In districts having a population of 30 lakhs or above, 2,000 rapid antigen tests should conducted daily, while in others at least 1,000 tests, he said. Besides, at least 35,000 tests should be conducted daily across the state using the gold standard RT-PCR method, he said.

He asked for effective medical screening by surveillance teams which he said should be done on a mission mode and warned against any laxity.



He also asked district administrations to take necessary steps to use private hospitals as COVID-19 facility if required.

He also asked them to take the help of NCC cadets and people associated with civil defence for ensuring proper arrangements in coronavirus containment zones.

The CM also gave directions on special cleanliness and sanitisation campaigns on Saturday and Sunday. He directed the officials to ensure no communicable disease breaks out in flood-affected areas during the monsoon season, the release added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBI raids 3 Delhi-NCR locations in Rs 190 crore bank fraud case
Jul 24, 2020 17:09 IST
Defer Maharashtra UG medical exams, start new academic year: Minister Amit Deshmukh
Jul 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Ankur Rathee travelled 4,500 kms across US to propose to Anuja Joshi
Jul 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Palermo Open to mark the return of tennis
Jul 24, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.