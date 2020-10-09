Ram temple construction: Carved stones being moved from Nyas workshop to Janmabhoomi

Engineers of Larsen and Toubro, the company carrying out the construction of the temple, started the shifting process with the help of cranes and trucks.

The shifting of the carved stones (shilas) from Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala (workshop) in Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi for the construction of Ram temple began on Friday with full Vedic rituals.

Engineers of Larsen and Toubro, the company carrying out the construction of the temple, started the shifting process with the help of cranes and trucks. Earlier, priests performed special puja in the presence of saints and Anil Mishra, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

On the first day, four slabs were shifted. Gradually all stone slabs will be shifted to be used in the ground floor of the temple.

“Shifting of shilas (carved stones) from Karyashala to Ram Janmabhoomi began today (Friday). These shilas will be relocated to a makeshift workshop at Ram Janmabhoomi where they will be cleaned before being put to use,” said Anil Mishra, member of the Trust.

There are piles and piles of carved stone pillars, ceiling and floor slabs, all of red stone, at the Karyashala.

Devout Ram-worshippers, who visit the Karyashala every day from all over the country, touch the slabs with their foreheads in reverence. Iron will not be used in temple construction.

The ‘shilanyas’ for Ram temple took place on November 10, 1989. On August 30, 1990, the Karyashaala was set up, and stone consignments started coming in from Rajasthan.

“It is a historic moment for us. For decades we have waited for the construction work of Ram temple to start and shifting these shilas to Ram Janmabhoomi from the Karyashala,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

The Karyashala has two giant stone cutters to shape stones into slabs of the desired size. There is a shed as a workplace. In the middle of the workshop is a wooden model of the proposed temple and on one side, there are quarters for workshop staff and artisans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5.

On November 9, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Ram temple ending decades-old Ayodhya title suit dispute.

Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the Centre constituted the Trust for the construction of the temple.